Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander, presents Pfc. Alyssa Norton with a battalion challenge coin May 23, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY. The coin was presented to Soldiers who displayed excellence to their command leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8427729
|VIRIN:
|170804-A-ET233-5933
|Resolution:
|5043x4160
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, HHBN Dress Uniform Inspection and Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
