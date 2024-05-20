Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN Dress Uniform Inspection and Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    HHBN Dress Uniform Inspection and Award Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander, presents Pfc. Alyssa Norton with a battalion challenge coin May 23, 2024, on Fort Drum, NY. The coin was presented to Soldiers who displayed excellence to their command leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8427729
    VIRIN: 170804-A-ET233-5933
    Resolution: 5043x4160
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN Dress Uniform Inspection and Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

