A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) directs the transfer of humanitarian aid from the MV Roy P. Benavidez to the Roll-on Roll-off Distribution Facility, May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8427415
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-OQ463-1082
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|894.53 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th TBX transfers aid across RRDF [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
