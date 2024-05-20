A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) directs the transfer of humanitarian aid from the MV Roy P. Benavidez to the Roll-on Roll-off Distribution Facility, May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:03 Photo ID: 8427415 VIRIN: 240521-A-OQ463-1082 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 894.53 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th TBX transfers aid across RRDF [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.