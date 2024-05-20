Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th TBX transfers aid across RRDF [Image 2 of 6]

    7th TBX transfers aid across RRDF

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Aid trucks use the Roll-on Roll-off Distribution Facility to transport humanitarian aid onto the U.S. Army vessel LSV-6, May 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8427400
    VIRIN: 240521-A-OQ463-1214
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 873.11 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 7th TBX transfers aid across RRDF [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

