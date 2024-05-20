Crew chiefs - always ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Tatum, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: TAMPA, FL, US