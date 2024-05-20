Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew chiefs - always ready [Image 3 of 5]

    Crew chiefs - always ready

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Tatum, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    This work, Crew chiefs - always ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

