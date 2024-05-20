Airmen assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8426805
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-CC148-2012
|Resolution:
|6192x3870
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew chiefs - always ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
