Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various U.S. Army Europe Garrisons, participate in the Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition at the Oberdachstetten Training Area, Germany, May 13, 2024. One part of the IMCOM Best Warrior Competition was Qualifying for the Schuetzenschnur with the German Bundeswehr Transporthubschrauber Regiment 30 Niederstetten. (U.S. army Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 04:18
    Photo ID: 8425607
    VIRIN: 240513-A-WP262-1211
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024
    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024
    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024
    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024
    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    IMCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT