IMCOM-E Best Warrior Comptetition 2024

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various U.S. Army Europe Garrisons, participate in the Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition at the Oberdachstetten Training Area, Germany, May 13, 2024. One part of the IMCOM Best Warrior Competition was Qualifying for the Schuetzenschnur with the German Bundeswehr Transporthubschrauber Regiment 30 Niederstetten. (U.S. army Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

