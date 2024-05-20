Therapy dog visits NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (April 30, 2024) Goose, a therapy dog in training, visits with Sailors and civilians at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s headquarters building as part of his training and orientation regimen. The well behaved bernadoodle brought with him many smiles and positive interactions with those that he visited. The visit also reinforced some of his therapy dog training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

