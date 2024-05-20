Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Therapy dog visits NWS Yorktown [Image 5 of 13]

    Therapy dog visits NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 30, 2024) Goose, a therapy dog in training, visits with Sailors and civilians at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s headquarters building as part of his training and orientation regimen. The well behaved bernadoodle brought with him many smiles and positive interactions with those that he visited. The visit also reinforced some of his therapy dog training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

