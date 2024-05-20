Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors heave lines aboard USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240521-N-CO542-1181
    Sailors fake out a line aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

