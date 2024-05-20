Sailors heave lines aboard USS Tripoli

240521-N-CO542-1038

Sailors heave a line aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US