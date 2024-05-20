Skywarrior of the month: A1C Abigail Bethel

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, coins Airman 1st Class Abigail Bethel, 15th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, during a sky warrior recognition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 22, 2024. Bethel was selected as Sky Warrior of the Month for her expertise while standing up a satellite office on Schofield Barracks to support Air and Space Force members processing temporary lodging claims in response to barrack power outages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 Location: JBPHH, HI, US