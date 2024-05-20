Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skywarrior of the month: A1C Abigail Bethel [Image 2 of 3]

    Skywarrior of the month: A1C Abigail Bethel

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Comptroller Squadron pose for a photo with Airman 1st Class Abigail Bethel, 15th CPTS financial operations technician, during a sky warrior recognition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 22, 2024. Bethel was selected as Sky Warrior of the Month for their expertise while standing up a satellite office on Schofield Barracks to support Air and Space Force members processing temporary lodging claims in response to barrack power outages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:21
    VIRIN: 240522-F-JA727-1009
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    15 WG
    15 CPTS
    skywarrior of the month

