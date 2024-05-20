From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitchell B. Williams, the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron director of operations, and Maj. Daniel P. Kenney, the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, observe a F-16C Fighting Falcon prepare to depart the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 2, 2024. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8424640 VIRIN: 240102-Z-QU148-1008 Resolution: 7632x5088 Size: 19.1 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.