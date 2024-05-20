Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, prepares to depart the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 2, 2024. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

