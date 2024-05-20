Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 7 of 9]

    Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, prepares to depart the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 2, 2024. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    This work, Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    55th Fighter Squadron
    Operation Noble Eagle
    156th Wing
    22nd Fighter Wing

