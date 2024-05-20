USACE to reopen Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp in time for summer recreation season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce the full restoration and reopening of the Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp at Old Hickory Lake, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts following the closure caused by an EF3 tornado Dec. 7, 2023. (USACE Photo)

