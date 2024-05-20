Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE to reopen Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp in time for summer recreation season

    HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce the full restoration and reopening of the Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp at Old Hickory Lake, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts following the closure caused by an EF3 tornado Dec. 7, 2023. (USACE Photo)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tornado
    Corps Lakes
    Boat Ramp
    Old Hickory Lake
    Rockland Recreation Area

