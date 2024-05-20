USACE to reopen Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp in time for summer recreation season

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce the full...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce the full restoration and reopening of the Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp at Old Hickory Lake, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts following the closure caused by an EF3 tornado Dec. 7, 2023. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 22, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce the full restoration and reopening of the Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp at Old Hickory Lake, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts following the closure caused by an EF3 tornado Dec. 7, 2023.



As one of the most visited USACE lakes in the nation, Old Hickory Lake attracts approximately 6.4 million visitors annually, many of whom frequent Rockland Recreation Area for its popular launch ramp. Thousands of boaters and outdoor enthusiasts use this facility for recreational activities on the lake.



"We are thrilled to announce the reopening of the Rockland Recreation Area launch ramp in time for the summer recreation season," said Dylon Anderson, Old Hickory Lake resource manager with the USACE Nashville District. "This restoration is a sign of our commitment to providing safe and enjoyable recreation opportunities for our community."



The launch ramp will once again be available for public use, allowing visitors to park and launch their vessels into Old Hickory Lake. However, it's important to note that Rockland Park will remain closed as efforts continue to clear debris and rebuild the park's facilities. Old Hickory Nature Trail will also remain closed due to debris.



“While we celebrate the reopening of the launch ramp, our goal is to rebuild and modernize the park for the future and that will take a year or more,” said Anderson. “The first contract effort is to clear debris at Rockland Park and Old Hickory Nature trail. We anticipate that work to commence late summer 2024, and we also plan to award a contract later this year, to design and rebuild the park facilities in 2025 or 2026.”



The Nashville District extends its gratitude to the community for their patience and support throughout the restoration process. Updates on the progress of Rockland Park's reconstruction will be provided as the project continues.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.