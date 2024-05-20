NMCB-3 FTX 2024

240507-N-VH871-1044 FORT HUNTER LIGGET, Calif. (May 7th, 2024) – Cmdr. Travis Brinkman, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, addresses members of H&S Company during a Field Training Exercise to evaluate and qualify the battalion for contingency operations while forward deployed. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

