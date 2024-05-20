Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-3 FTX 2024 [Image 39 of 44]

    NMCB-3 FTX 2024

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    240505-N-VH871-1039 FORT HUNTER LIGGET, Calif. (May 5th, 2024) – Chief Information Systems Technician Alan Lawley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, checks communications during a Field Training Exercise to evaluate and qualify the battalion for contingency operations while forward deployed. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8423908
    VIRIN: 240505-N-VH871-1039
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 823.38 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 FTX 2024 [Image 44 of 44], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024
    NMCB-3 FTX 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT