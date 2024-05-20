240505-N-VH871-1039 FORT HUNTER LIGGET, Calif. (May 5th, 2024) – Chief Information Systems Technician Alan Lawley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, checks communications during a Field Training Exercise to evaluate and qualify the battalion for contingency operations while forward deployed. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8423908
|VIRIN:
|240505-N-VH871-1039
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|823.38 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-3 FTX 2024 [Image 44 of 44], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT