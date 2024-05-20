Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Conducts Medical Training [Image 4 of 4]

    ESL Conducts Medical Training

    GUAM

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 9, 2024) – Cmdr. Tracie Snider, senior medical officer for the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), practices collecting whole blood from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Kuepper during “walking blood bank” training, May 9. In this instance, a walking blood bank is a program to draw fresh whole blood from pre-screened members of the crew which would be used if the ship’s medical department needed to treat severely injured trauma patients. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8423300
    VIRIN: 240509-N-OJ012-1322
    Resolution: 5887x3925
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, ESL Conducts Medical Training [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

