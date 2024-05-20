ESL Conducts Medical Training

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 9, 2024) – Cmdr. Tracie Snider, senior medical officer for the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), practices collecting whole blood from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Kuepper during “walking blood bank” training, May 9. In this instance, a walking blood bank is a program to draw fresh whole blood from pre-screened members of the crew which would be used if the ship’s medical department needed to treat severely injured trauma patients. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

