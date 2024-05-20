ESL Conducts Medical Training

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 9, 2024) – Cmdr. Tracie Snider, left, senior medical officer for the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anthony Young, back right, practice transfusing whole blood to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Kuepper during “walking blood bank” training, May 9. In this instance, a walking blood bank is a program to draw fresh whole blood from pre-screened members of the crew which would be used if the ship’s medical department needed to treat severely injured trauma patients. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

Date Taken: 05.08.2024