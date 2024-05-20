Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers race to represent Fort Drum at Army Ten-Miler [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers race to represent Fort Drum at Army Ten-Miler

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the first qualifier race May 22 outside Magrath Sports Complex for a chance to run on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team this year. The Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff will host two more qualifiers before the roster is finalized and the team leaves in October for 40th Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:25
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Ten-Miler
    Fort Drum FMWR

