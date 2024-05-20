Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the first qualifier race May 22 outside Magrath Sports Complex for a chance to run on the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team this year. The Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff will host two more qualifiers before the roster is finalized and the team leaves in October for 40th Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:25 Photo ID: 8423219 VIRIN: 240522-A-XX986-1001 Resolution: 3455x4419 Size: 3.41 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers race to represent Fort Drum at Army Ten-Miler [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.