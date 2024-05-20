U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Cope, 921st Contingency Response Squadron senior enlisted leader, prays during the 14th Annual Gold Star Families 10K Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2024. This event served to honor the Gold Star Family tradition which pays homage to those who gave their lives while defending their nation’s freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8423215 VIRIN: 240518-F-RX751-1809 Resolution: 5783x3860 Size: 12.82 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14th Annual Gold Star Families 10K Ruck March honors our fallen heroes [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.