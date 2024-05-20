14th Annual Gold Star Families 10K Ruck March honors our fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Krulick, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, participates in the 14th Annual Gold Star Families 10K Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2024. This event served to honor the Gold Star Family tradition which pays homage to those who gave their lives while defending their nation’s freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

Date Taken: 05.18.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
by A1C Robert Nichols