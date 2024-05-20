COMUSFJ Tours Joint Force in Okinawa

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, speaks with members of 18th Wing explosive ordnance disposal and military police units during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. Rupp toured multiple installations and met with various local business leaders while in Okinawa, familiarizing himself further with the capabilities of the joint force on the island and the quality of life of the service members, civilians and family members that work under the USFJ umbrella. Okinawa is home to nearly 30,000 U.S. service members and is a critical location in the defense of Japan, further contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

