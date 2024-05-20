Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMUSFJ Tours Joint Force in Okinawa [Image 20 of 21]

    COMUSFJ Tours Joint Force in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, speaks with members of the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. Rupp toured multiple installations and met with various local business leaders while in Okinawa, familiarizing himself further with the capabilities of the joint force on the island and the quality of life of the service members, civilians and family members that work under the USFJ umbrella. Okinawa is home to nearly 30,000 U.S. service members and is a critical location in the defense of Japan, further contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:06
    VIRIN: 240516-M-UY543-1068
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, COMUSFJ Tours Joint Force in Okinawa [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    joint force
    USFJ
    909th ARS

