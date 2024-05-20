NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20, 2024) The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets listen as Lt. Chris Simon, assigned to the "Griffins" of Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 79, explains the squadron's roles and assets during a tour onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 05:47 Photo ID: 8422410 VIRIN: 240520-N-NC885-1167 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Tour NAVSTA Rota [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.