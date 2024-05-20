Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Tour NAVSTA Rota

    Texas A&amp;M Corps of Cadets Tour NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20, 2024) The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets pose for a photo alongside Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bullkeley (DDG 84) during a tour onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    This work, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Tour NAVSTA Rota [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    NAVSTA Rota
    Texas A&M
    Corps of Cadets

