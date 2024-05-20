Capt. Joseph Doyle (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Seth Bolden (right) cross the fish line of the ruck event during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition.
The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8422311
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-KQ073-8617
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CLEAR LAKE, SD, US
|Hometown:
|MONTE VISTA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT