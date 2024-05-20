First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor

Master Sgt. Jammy Serrano explains the current location markers of competitors on a map during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition at Joint Base Lewis, McChord Washington on May 21, 2024.





The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin)

