Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 11 of 11]

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    First Army Division West

    Master Sgt. Jammy Serrano explains the current location markers of competitors on a map during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition at Joint Base Lewis, McChord Washington on May 21, 2024.


    The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8422322
    VIRIN: 240521-A-KQ073-9366
    Resolution: 7337x4847
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first army division west
    Best OC/T Competition
    Best OC/T 2024
    First Army DIVWEST
    1ADWBestOCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT