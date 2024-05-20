Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct a Tour Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailors Conduct a Tour Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240521-N-RU001-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2024) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Wesley Yeager, a native of Houston, Texas, gives a tour of the flight deck to Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship departs its homeport San Diego for Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 02:10
    Photo ID: 8422309
    VIRIN: 240521-N-RU001-1019
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 771.07 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Promotes Student Outreach at LA Fleet Week

