Sailors Conduct a Tour Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

240521-N-RU001-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2024) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Wesley Yeager, a native of Houston, Texas, gives a tour of the flight deck to Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship departs its homeport San Diego for Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

