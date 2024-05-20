USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Promotes Student Outreach at LA Fleet Week

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah | 240521-N-RU001-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah | 240521-N-RU001-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daniel Desouza, a native of Davie, Florida, gives educators a tour of the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship departs its homeport San Diego for Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah) see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – The crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) welcomed more than 450 students and 50 educators aboard on May 21 for the ship’s transit from its homeport of San Diego to Los Angeles to participate in Fleet Week.

The embarkation presented a unique learning opportunity for the guests, offering them a chance to interact with the Sailors serving their nation and to gain a firsthand experience of the U.S. Navy's maritime duties.

“It gives the kids a chance to see what the Navy does and what it has to offer,” said Don Urquidez, the senior naval science instructor at Hawthorne High School. "The Sailors have been talking to the kids so they can understand what their job is on the ship and how they integrate into the mission.”

The potential military career pathways were inspiring for the educators and students as they observed daily shipboard evolutions such as flight operations, firefighting drills, and weapons displays. Many could envision themselves in these roles, fueling their aspirations and driving their ambitions.

“It was pretty interesting and eye-opening because I had no idea about any of this before,” said Rachael Pellegrini, a student at Canoga High School in Canoga Park, California. “I get stressed out thinking about college so this seems like a pretty good option for me if I want to take a different path, and I know that basically anything I want to do, I could do here.”

Educators aboard Vinson for Fleet Week were not only impressed with Vinson's specialized tours and their impact on the students, but also with the event's broader impact. The event sparked curiosity and excitement, fostering a strong connection between the local community, education, and national service.

“I’m already thinking about how to make the connection to what I experienced today and bringing that back to my students at the elementary,” said Rosalia McKay, the principal at Dominguez Elementary in Carson, California. “I’d like to get military members to come to my school and talk to the students, especially the women.”

Vinson is currently participating in Los Angeles Fleet Week, an annual celebration of our nation's Sea Services, taking place on the Los Angeles Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over Memorial Day Weekend. This interactive event, open to the public, features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a “Galley Wars” culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine, and Coastguard teams. LA Fleet Week is scheduled from May 21-27.

