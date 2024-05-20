USS Iwo Jima Change of Command

NORFOLK (May 17, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), color guard parades the colors during a change of the command ceremony onboard the ship, May 17, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, at the end of her scheduled maintenance period. The change of command ceremony is a traditional Navy ceremony where the ship's crew witness the transfer of power from the commanding officer to the prospective commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Savannah Hardesty)

