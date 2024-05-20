Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Iwo Jima Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erickson Magno 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK (May 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Froehlich, the outgoing commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), is presented with a gift from the Chiefs Mess by Command Master Chief Tom Mace and Master Chief Information Systems Technician Raymond Sutton, May 17, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, at the end of her scheduled maintenance period. The change of command ceremony is a traditional Navy ceremony where the ship's crew witness the transfer of power from the commanding officer to the prospective commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erickson Magno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEADERSHIP
    U.S. NAVY
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    LHD 7
    FORGED BY THE SEA

