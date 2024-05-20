Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson MWR hosts bingo night [Image 5 of 5]

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240518-N-HT008-1161 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Constance Rizco, from Savannah, Georgia, participates in Morale, Welfare and Recreation bingo night on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
