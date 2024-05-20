240518-N-HT008-1054 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Sailors participate in Morale, Welfare and Recreation bingo night on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8421776 VIRIN: 240518-N-HT008-1054 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 976.42 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson MWR hosts bingo night [Image 5 of 5], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.