The families of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and Lt. Col. Nicholas B. Law, off-going commanding officer of VMU-3, MAG-24, 1st MAW, receive flowers during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Nicholas B. Law relinquished command of VMU-3 to Kelly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8421702
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-DA549-1142
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
