Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, left, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Nicholas B. Law relinquished command of VMU-3 to Kelly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

