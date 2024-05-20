Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, left, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Nicholas B. Law relinquished command of VMU-3 to Kelly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 18:10
    VIRIN: 240517-M-DA549-1136
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    This work, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    VMU-3
    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3
    MAG24

