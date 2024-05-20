U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, left, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Nicholas B. Law relinquished command of VMU-3 to Kelly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8421701
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-DA549-1136
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
