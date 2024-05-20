Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag - 2024 [Image 14 of 17]

    Checkered Flag - 2024

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force F-35C Lightning II takes off during exercise Checkered Flag, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Checkered Flag, hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing, is one of the DoD’s largest air-to-air exercises and is designed to integrate 4th- and 5th-generation airframes to enhance mobility and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. The exercise responds to Air Combat Command’s plan to train the Immediate Response Force, a dedicated force for “rapid response” to unforeseen or unplanned operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8420653
    VIRIN: 240516-F-PS957-1207
    Resolution: 5315x3541
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag - 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-22
    F-35
    USAFR
    Checkered Flag
    AirForceReserve
    CheckeredFlag

