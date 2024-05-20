Checkered Flag - 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-35C Lightning II taxies into place during exercise Checkered Flag, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Checkered Flag, hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing, is one of the DoD’s largest air-to-air exercises and is designed to integrate 4th- and 5th-generation airframes to enhance mobility and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. The exercise responds to Air Combat Command’s plan to train the Immediate Response Force, a dedicated force for “rapid response” to unforeseen or unplanned operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024