    Ft. Moore Soldier Recovery Unit Triumphs with First-Ever Best SRU Title [Image 3 of 3]

    Ft. Moore Soldier Recovery Unit Triumphs with First-Ever Best SRU Title

    FT. MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Jessie Hudson 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    FY2024 ARCP Best Soldier Recovery Unit, Award of Excellence- photo by Jessie Hudson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8420438
    VIRIN: 240521-D-VY354-1003
    Resolution: 3579x3657
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FT. MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ft. Moore Soldier Recovery Unit Triumphs with First-Ever Best SRU Title [Image 3 of 3], by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

