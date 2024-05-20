Ft. Moore Soldier Recovery Unit Triumphs with First-Ever Best SRU Title

The Ft. Moore Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), named the Army's best, achieved a historic milestone. This honor, awarded annually, is a first for Ft. Moore and reflects the exceptional dedication and teamwork of the SRU staff and Soldiers.

The SRU’s mission is to support wounded Soldiers, facilitating their transition back to their unit into continued duty or veteran status so they can serve their communities. This critical mission is achieved through the collaborative efforts of Martin Army Community Hospital, social workers, surgeons, behavioral health specialists, and nurse case managers.

The journey to this prestigious title involved three key phases, established by Lt. Col. John Suprynowicz and Sgt. Maj. Domenic Massari. Phase one focused on upgrading the facilities, including the barracks. An Inspector General (IG) inspection yielded the highest score in SRU history, alongside accolades such as the Best Practice Award and the Partners in Education (PIE) award for collaborative efforts with South Columbus schools.

Phase two centered on individualized care for each Soldier. Panels were convened to develop tailored, achievable transition timelines. According to Superynowicz, this focused attention aims to reduce the SRU population from a maximum of 200 Soldiers to around 120 by this summer.

The third phase emphasized staff well-being and professional development, along with creating a supportive environment. Massari highlighted the importance of work-life balance to prevent burnout. This insight underscores the commitment to maintaining a high standard of care for Soldiers.

Daily life in the SRU is a testament to the Soldiers' resilience and determination. It includes morning accountability, physical therapy, and medical appointments. Soldiers also participate in field trips and community activities, enhancing their recovery experience. Each Soldier is supported by a dedicated team, including a nurse case manager, social worker, surgeon, and a case-specific doctor. Additionally, the SRU facilitates skill development and educational opportunities to prepare Soldiers for civilian life.

Notable partnerships with organizations such as the Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Aquarium, and Chick-fil-A enrich the Soldiers' recovery journey. Soldiers also give back by volunteering at on-post dog kennels, the hospital, and various community services, fostering a sense of purpose and progress.

Suprynowicz emphasized that while the title is an honor, the primary goal remains to achieve the best outcomes for recovering Soldiers. “The title can come and go, but our main focus is to find the best outcome for the Soldier in recovery,” he stated.

As Ft. Moore celebrates this achievement, the SRU is already looking ahead, determined to uphold and exceed the standards that earned them this recognition. Through continued dedication and a holistic approach to recovery, the Ft. Moore SRU aims to retain its title and, more importantly, ensure every Soldier leaves stronger and better prepared for their future.

