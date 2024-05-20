A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, instructs 10th Mountain Soldiers aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a hot/cold loading exercise at the Sodankyla Airfield in Finland, May 21, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division is in Finland as a part of Defender Europe 2024 and seeks to demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s ability to quickly aggregate combat power in Eastern Europe.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: FI