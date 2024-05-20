U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Johnson, Louisiana unload and take up defensive positions around a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a hot/cold loading exercise at the Sodankyla Airfield in Finland, May 21, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division is in Finland as a part of Defender Europe 2024. This exercise is part of the largest NATO exercise held since the end of the Cold War and will integrate multiple NATO ally assets in the region in an effort to respond to any hostility in this region.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

