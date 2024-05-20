A delegation of Royal Thai Army officers tour the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 6, 2024. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8420403 VIRIN: 240506-D-TY520-1008 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delegation of Royal Thai Army Officers Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.