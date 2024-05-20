Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delegation of Royal Thai Army Officers Tour

    Delegation of Royal Thai Army Officers Tour

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    National Museum of Health and Medicine Public Programs Manager Andrea Schierkolk provides a tour for delegation of Royal Thai Army officers in Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 6, 2024. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8420398
    VIRIN: 240506-D-TY520-1007
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    This work, Delegation of Royal Thai Army Officers Tour, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thailand
    WRAIR
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Royal Thai Army Officers

