Euclid Creek PAS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will offer planning assistance along two portage escarpment creeks, Green Creek and Babbitt Run.



The study will identify sources of sediment, debris, and erosion in these two watersheds and develop short-term and long-term management measures to alleviate or mitigate these concerns and associated flood impacts.

