    Euclid Creek PAS [Image 2 of 2]

    Euclid Creek PAS

    EUCLID, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will offer planning assistance along two portage escarpment creeks, Green Creek and Babbitt Run.

    The study will identify sources of sediment, debris, and erosion in these two watersheds and develop short-term and long-term management measures to alleviate or mitigate these concerns and associated flood impacts.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8419799
    VIRIN: 240521-A-IF251-2828
    Resolution: 1679x1259
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: EUCLID, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Euclid Creek PAS [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usace
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo
    euclid creek
    environmental justice

