USACE and City of Euclid to Team Up to Study Two Watersheds

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, in partnership with the City of Euclid, will offer planning assistance along Green Creek and Rabbit Run to help the city make comprehensive management decisions about the watersheds and prepare for the future.



The study will produce technical guidebooks and HEC-RES models that will help the city prioritize management areas, comprehensively manage the watersheds, and identify choke points for sediment and erosion and flood risk management.



Initial phases of the study are already underway and will conclude summer 2025. The study is estimated to cost $170,000, which will be fully federally funded and supports USACE Environmental Justice initiatives.



“We aim to develop strong partnerships, like the one with the City of Euclid, to strengthen underserved communities. We will leverage USACE’s technical capabilities to increase resiliency and preparedness,” said LTC Lyle Milliman, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “We achieve Environmental Justice when everyone enjoys the same degree of protections and equal access to programs and services to achieve a healthy environment in which to live, learn, and work.”



“The City of Euclid is pleased to collaborate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District through their Planning Assistance to States Program. This partnership will facilitate the development of a comprehensive water resources management plan that will address water development, utilization, and conservation, ensuring the long-term sustainability of our water resources and related land. We appreciate the USACE's expertise and thank our neighboring cities, Cleveland and South Euclid, for their support of our application.”



In accordance with the Section 8119 cost-share waiver for economically disadvantaged communities, this project is 100% federally funded.



The cities of Cleveland and South Euclid have submitted formal letters of support and will be actively engaged throughout the study.



Project photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720317164981



