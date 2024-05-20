332 ESFS Airmen recognized for police week

U.S. Air Force security forces patrolmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo as part of National Police Week at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2024. Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state and federal police officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024