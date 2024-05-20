Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 ESFS Airmen recognized for police week [Image 9 of 9]

    332 ESFS Airmen recognized for police week

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force security forces patrolmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo as part of National Police Week at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2024. Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state and federal police officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo)

